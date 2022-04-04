Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Meritor (NYSE:MTOR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

MTOR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Meritor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup cut shares of Meritor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $36.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Meritor from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $36.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meritor presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.33.

NYSE MTOR traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,408. Meritor has a twelve month low of $20.50 and a twelve month high of $36.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.74.

Meritor ( NYSE:MTOR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Meritor had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 33.16%. The business had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $983.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Meritor will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meritor news, CFO Carl Douglas Anderson II sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total value of $26,145.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Meritor by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Meritor by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,136 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Meritor by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 20,049 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Meritor by 28.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,269 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Meritor by 3.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 33,974 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components in North America, South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck, and Aftermarket and Industrial. The company offers axles, including front steer and rear drive axles for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles; heavy-duty trailer axles; suspension modules and brake products comprising drum and disc brakes; universal joints and driveline components; trailer air suspension systems and products; transfer cases and drivelines; and advanced suspension modules for use in light-, medium- and heavy-duty military tactical wheeled vehicles.

