Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSB traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.78. 496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,130. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.96. Mesabi Trust has a twelve month low of $20.02 and a twelve month high of $39.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 20th. Investors of record on Sunday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This is an increase from Mesabi Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 25.20%. Mesabi Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.89%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Mesabi Trust by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,467 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mesabi Trust by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,248 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mesabi Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Mesabi Trust by 9.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 12,714 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mesabi Trust by 20.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,921 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.85% of the company’s stock.

About Mesabi Trust

Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in iron ore mining business in the United States. The company was incorporated in 1961 and is based in New York, New York.

