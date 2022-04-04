Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE MSB traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.78. 496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,130. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.96. Mesabi Trust has a twelve month low of $20.02 and a twelve month high of $39.61.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 20th. Investors of record on Sunday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This is an increase from Mesabi Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 25.20%. Mesabi Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.89%.
About Mesabi Trust (Get Rating)
Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in iron ore mining business in the United States. The company was incorporated in 1961 and is based in New York, New York.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mesabi Trust (MSB)
- Insiders Are Buying LCI Industries
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
Receive News & Ratings for Mesabi Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesabi Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.