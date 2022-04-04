Meter Governance One Day Volume Reaches $1.91 Million (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One Meter Governance coin can now be bought for approximately $2.25 or 0.00004812 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Meter Governance has traded 27.5% higher against the US dollar. Meter Governance has a market cap of $7.14 million and $1.91 million worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Meter Governance Coin Profile

Meter Governance (MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2020. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,175,429 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io . The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter uses an innovative economic and consensus design that separates currency creation (Proof of Work) with record keeping (Proof of Stake). Its value is supported by the price of 10 kWh of electricity, which is more stable in purchasing power than any fiat currency in the world. Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based stablecoin. It strives to solve the following problems in decentralized finance:1. Lack of a crypto-native stablecoin without counterparty, oracle and regulatory risks.2. Slow performance and long confirmation times.3. Most current DeFi apps are built on Ethereum, which makes it difficult for non-Ethereum assets to develop DeFi applications. “

Meter Governance Coin Trading

