M&G (LON:MNG) Raised to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of M&G (LON:MNG – Get Rating) to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 215 ($2.82).
A number of other research firms have also commented on MNG. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 237 ($3.10) price target on shares of M&G in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of M&G from GBX 225 ($2.95) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a GBX 217 ($2.84) price target on shares of M&G in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on shares of M&G in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of M&G in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, M&G has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 239.71 ($3.14).
Shares of MNG opened at GBX 222.60 ($2.92) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £5.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 213.42. M&G has a fifty-two week low of GBX 168.69 ($2.21) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 254.30 ($3.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.80, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 0.70.
About M&G (Get Rating)
M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.
