MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Macquarie raised their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet cut MGM Resorts International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.33.

Shares of NYSE MGM traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.64. 186,393 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,390,308. The company has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $35.72 and a 52-week high of $51.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.89.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 12.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.90) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.41%.

In related news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 4,500,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $202,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,250 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $141,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 0.8% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 596,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 5.8% in the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 46.2% in the third quarter. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. now owns 190,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,236,000 after acquiring an additional 60,356 shares in the last quarter. Islet Management LP boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 77.8% in the third quarter. Islet Management LP now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,260,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 40.0% in the third quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

