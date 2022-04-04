Michael J. O’sullivan Sells 12,500 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $451,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

SNAP traded up $1.95 on Monday, reaching $39.34. 24,998,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,650,770. The stock has a market cap of $63.90 billion, a PE ratio of -119.21 and a beta of 1.08. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.32 and a twelve month high of $83.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.70.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.11. Snap had a negative net margin of 11.85% and a negative return on equity of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNAP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Snap from $60.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Snap from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Snap from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Snap in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Snap from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.09.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Snap during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Snap by 305.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Snap by 80.2% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Snap during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Snap during the third quarter worth about $41,000. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

