Michael J. O’sullivan Sells 12,500 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Stock

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2022

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAPGet Rating) General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $451,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

SNAP traded up $1.95 on Monday, reaching $39.34. 24,998,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,650,770. The stock has a market cap of $63.90 billion, a PE ratio of -119.21 and a beta of 1.08. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.32 and a twelve month high of $83.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.70.

Snap (NYSE:SNAPGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.11. Snap had a negative net margin of 11.85% and a negative return on equity of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNAP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Snap from $60.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Snap from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Snap from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Snap in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Snap from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.09.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Snap during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Snap by 305.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Snap by 80.2% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Snap during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Snap during the third quarter worth about $41,000. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Snap (Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Recommended Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Snap (NYSE:SNAP)

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.