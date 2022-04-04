Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Lessened by Mcrae Capital Management Inc.

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,123 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 5.4% of Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $25,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,079,812 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,451,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757,667 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Microsoft by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,454,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,534 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,913,212 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,225,773,000 after acquiring an additional 206,880 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,107,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258,613 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 25,524,530 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,195,876,000 after acquiring an additional 711,260 shares during the period. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Summit Insights reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.99.

Shares of MSFT opened at $309.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $238.07 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $297.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $311.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.