Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Alera Investment Advisors LLC

Alera Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,713 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 0.7% of Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,454,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,534 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 114,311 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $32,227,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,913 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $19,992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MSFT. Citigroup boosted their price target on Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.99.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,700 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $309.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $311.19. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $238.07 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 26.41%.

Microsoft Profile (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.