MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Receives $624.20 Average Target Price from Analysts

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $624.20.

MSTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on MicroStrategy from $620.00 to $580.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $950.00 price target on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $490.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $419.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $561.01. MicroStrategy has a twelve month low of $307.19 and a twelve month high of $891.38.

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The software maker reported ($8.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($9.99). MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 104.84%. The company had revenue of $134.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. MicroStrategy’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that MicroStrategy will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter worth $1,082,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 43,941 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,415,000 after purchasing an additional 13,186 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 2,497.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 56,497 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,678,000 after purchasing an additional 54,322 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 5,125.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 836 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 444.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 49 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 54.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

