Middlefield Banc (MBCN) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

4/3/2022 – Middlefield Banc is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Middlefield Banc was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "Middlefield Banc Corp. is a bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company. It offers its customers a broad range of banking services, including checking, savings, and negotiable order of withdrawal (NOW) accounts; money market accounts; time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, and various types of consumer loans; safe deposit facilities, and traveller's checks. The Company also offers online banking and bill payment services. Middlefield Banc Corp. is headquartered in Middlefield, Ohio. "

Middlefield Banc stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.74. 4,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,465. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.18. Middlefield Banc Corp. has a twelve month low of $20.45 and a twelve month high of $27.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.65 million, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.77.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.00 million. Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 31.29%. Analysts anticipate that Middlefield Banc Corp. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Middlefield Banc’s payout ratio is 22.59%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Middlefield Banc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 229.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 230.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,977 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Middlefield Banc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. 30.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Middlefield Banc Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial banking solutions. It offers checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, a variety of consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers’ checks services.

