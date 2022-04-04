Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) Price Target Cut to $4.00

Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Maxim Group from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Maxim Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 177.78% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Milestone Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.
MLSS opened at $1.44 on Monday. Milestone Scientific has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $3.83. The company has a market capitalization of $97.70 million, a PE ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.34.
Milestone Scientific Company Profile (Get Rating)
Milestone Scientific, Inc develops computer-controlled anesthetic delivery devices for the medical and dental markets in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical. Its products include CompuDent System that are used to control the flow rate of the anesthesia during the injection, which allows virtually painless injections for various dental procedures, including routine fillings, implants, root canals, and crowns.
