Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) Price Target Cut to $4.00

Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Maxim Group from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Maxim Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 177.78% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Milestone Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

MLSS opened at $1.44 on Monday. Milestone Scientific has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $3.83. The company has a market capitalization of $97.70 million, a PE ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.34.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Milestone Scientific by 1,855.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 774,494 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 734,883 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Milestone Scientific by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 210,503 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 12,151 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Milestone Scientific by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 87,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Milestone Scientific by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 47,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Milestone Scientific by 475.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,842 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 33,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Milestone Scientific, Inc develops computer-controlled anesthetic delivery devices for the medical and dental markets in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical. Its products include CompuDent System that are used to control the flow rate of the anesthesia during the injection, which allows virtually painless injections for various dental procedures, including routine fillings, implants, root canals, and crowns.

