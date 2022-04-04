Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

NYSE:MLR traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,375. The company has a market cap of $316.02 million, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Miller Industries has a one year low of $27.47 and a one year high of $47.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.82.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Miller Industries had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $201.69 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. Miller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.35%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Miller Industries by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,580,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $52,800,000 after buying an additional 34,680 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Miller Industries by 2.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 761,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,913,000 after purchasing an additional 19,334 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Miller Industries by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 290,589 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,706,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Miller Industries by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 265,380 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Miller Industries by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 183,098 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Miller Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flatbed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

