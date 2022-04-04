Mint Club Trading Down 2.4% This Week (MINT)

Mint Club (MINT) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One Mint Club coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mint Club has a market cap of $11.54 million and approximately $2.58 million worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Mint Club has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00024685 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Mint Club Profile

Mint Club (MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,041,314,412,631 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Buying and Selling Mint Club

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mint Club directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mint Club should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mint Club using one of the exchanges listed above.

