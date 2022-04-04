Minter Network (BIP) Trading 18.5% Higher Over Last Week

Minter Network (BIP) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. Minter Network has a market capitalization of $10.78 million and $5,950.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Minter Network has traded 18.5% higher against the US dollar. One Minter Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.00 or 0.00241220 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.27 or 0.00207032 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00049204 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001041 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00034120 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,450.59 or 0.07498535 BTC.

Minter Network Profile

Minter Network uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 5,680,218,172 coins and its circulating supply is 5,475,008,605 coins. The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

