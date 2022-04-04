MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $5,217.00

MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. Over the last seven days, MintMe.com Coin has traded down 17.7% against the dollar. One MintMe.com Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0074 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MintMe.com Coin has a market capitalization of $1.37 million and $5,217.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MintMe.com Coin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $46,227.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,486.64 or 0.07542400 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $125.45 or 0.00271387 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $375.87 or 0.00813089 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.90 or 0.00101465 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00012955 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00007642 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $213.62 or 0.00462102 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $172.69 or 0.00373576 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Coin Profile

MintMe.com Coin (CRYPTO:MINTME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. The official website for MintMe.com Coin is www.mintme.com/coin . MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive . MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

MintMe.com Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintMe.com Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MintMe.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MintMe.com Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MintMe.com Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.