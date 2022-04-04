Mirrored United States Oil Fund Tops One Day Trading Volume of $159,075.00 (mUSO)

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (mUSO) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 4th. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can currently be bought for $76.35 or 0.00165909 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a total market capitalization of $7.09 million and approximately $159,075.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00049204 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,450.59 or 0.07498535 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00048932 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,001.82 or 0.99967263 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Mirrored United States Oil Fund

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 92,872 coins. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official website is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored United States Oil Fund

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

