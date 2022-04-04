MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Holdings Lifted by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

MDB opened at $454.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $238.01 and a 1-year high of $590.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $384.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $455.34.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $266.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.42 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 35.12% and a negative return on equity of 66.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 5,202 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.07, for a total transaction of $2,122,780.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Mark Porter sold 2,620 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.20, for a total transaction of $1,182,144.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 160,902 shares of company stock valued at $65,183,987. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of MongoDB from $633.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of MongoDB from $556.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of MongoDB from $626.00 to $362.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of MongoDB from $510.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $496.72.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

