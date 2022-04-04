Morgan Stanley Lowers UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Price Target to $41.00

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of UiPath from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of UiPath from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of UiPath from $55.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of UiPath from $75.00 to $57.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of UiPath from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.27.

NASDAQ:PATH opened at $22.18 on Thursday. UiPath has a one year low of $20.53 and a one year high of $90.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.23.

UiPath ( NASDAQ:PATH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The healthcare company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $289.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.25 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that UiPath will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other UiPath news, Director Rich Wong sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total transaction of $2,835,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $71,066.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 152,521 shares of company stock worth $5,729,067.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in UiPath during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of UiPath by 1,240.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 536 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

