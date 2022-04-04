Morgan Stanley Trims Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDF) Target Price to €230.00

Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from €240.00 ($263.74) to €230.00 ($252.75) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PDRDF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard from €266.00 ($292.31) to €273.00 ($300.00) in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised shares of Pernod Ricard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

PDRDF traded up 9.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching 226.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 979. Pernod Ricard has a 1 year low of 185.40 and a 1 year high of 246.48.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. It offers its products under various brands. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

