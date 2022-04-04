Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $235.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MHGVY shares. DNB Markets raised Mowi ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Pareto Securities upgraded Mowi ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Mowi ASA stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.88. The company had a trading volume of 253,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,602. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.54. Mowi ASA has a 12 month low of $21.95 and a 12 month high of $29.94. The company has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.01.

Mowi ASA ( OTCMKTS:MHGVY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter. Mowi ASA had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 12.25%.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.0337 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Mowi ASA’s payout ratio is 27.73%.

Mowi ASA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mowi ASA, a seafood company, produces and supplies farmed salmon products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Feed, Farming, and Sales and Marketing. It is involved in the salmon feed production, salmon farming and primary processing, and seafood secondary processing activities. The company offers whole gutted fish, including Label Rouge and organic salmon; and white fish and other seafood products, as well as fillets, steaks, cutlets, portions, loins, kebabs, and steak combos.

