MultiVAC Price Hits $0.0063 on Major Exchanges (MTV)

MultiVAC (MTV) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 3rd. MultiVAC has a market cap of $22.61 million and approximately $2.20 million worth of MultiVAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MultiVAC coin can currently be bought for about $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, MultiVAC has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About MultiVAC

MTV is a coin. Its genesis date was April 9th, 2019. MultiVAC’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,587,369,426 coins. MultiVAC’s official website is www.mtv.ac . MultiVAC’s official Twitter account is @Multivac_global and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MultiVAC is the next-generation public blockchain designed for large-scale and complex distributed applications. It is designed considering the three relevant dimensions in blockchain technology which are computation, storage, and transmission. The processing capacity of the MultiVAC network increases with the number of nodes. The native token on the MultiVAC blockchain is called MTV. The token is used to reward nodes that contribute computation, storage, and data transmission resources to the network. Just as the Ethereum blockchain, the total market capitalization of the MultiVAC blockchain will increase as demand for the usage of the network increases. “

MultiVAC Coin Trading

