Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Price Target Raised to $58.00

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Mizuho from $42.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Murphy Oil from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Murphy Oil in a report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on Murphy Oil from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Murphy Oil from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Murphy Oil from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy Oil currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.56.

NYSE:MUR opened at $41.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.36. Murphy Oil has a 52 week low of $14.91 and a 52 week high of $43.20.

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.05). Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 123.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Murphy Oil will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is presently -120.00%.

In other news, SVP E Ted Botner sold 4,881 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $165,709.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 50,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $1,659,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,935 shares of company stock worth $2,610,517 in the last ninety days. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MUR. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

