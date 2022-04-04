Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MUSA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Murphy USA from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of Murphy USA stock traded up $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $201.43. 2,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,143. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $186.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Murphy USA has a 52 week low of $126.56 and a 52 week high of $203.99. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.01.

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 50.07%. Murphy USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Murphy USA will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is 7.73%.

In other Murphy USA news, SVP Terry P. Hatten sold 2,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.03, for a total value of $523,887.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MUSA. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 279.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Murphy USA by 45.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Murphy USA, Inc engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

