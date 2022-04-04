Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nabriva Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday. Northland Securities reduced their target price on Nabriva Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Get Nabriva Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NBRV opened at $0.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.75. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.39 and a 52-week high of $2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Nabriva Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NBRV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.05). Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 98.31% and a negative net margin of 245.41%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.11) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Nabriva Therapeutics by 5,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Nabriva Therapeutics by 144.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 41,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 24,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Nabriva Therapeutics by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 183,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 75,900 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Nabriva Therapeutics by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 253,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nabriva Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. Its product pipeline includes Lefamulin, and CONTEPO. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.