National Asset Management Inc. Acquires 194 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MGV. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,299,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,137,000 after purchasing an additional 658,880 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 459,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,922,000 after purchasing an additional 215,084 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 313.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 153,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,402,000 after purchasing an additional 116,379 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,010,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,719,000 after acquiring an additional 97,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,761,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,407,000 after acquiring an additional 90,797 shares in the last quarter.

MGV opened at $107.64 on Monday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $95.76 and a 12 month high of $109.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.43.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

