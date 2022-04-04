National Asset Management Inc. Buys 11,662 Shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) by 126.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,662 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCID. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Lucid Group in the third quarter worth $376,570,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Lucid Group in the third quarter worth about $192,549,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lucid Group in the third quarter worth about $143,486,000. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lucid Group in the third quarter worth about $71,443,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lucid Group in the third quarter worth about $35,485,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LCID opened at 24.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 16.43, a quick ratio of 16.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of 26.32 and a 200 day moving average price of 33.24. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of 16.12 and a 52 week high of 57.75.

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported -0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.26 by -0.11. The business had revenue of 26.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 59.87 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 633.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lucid Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 33.80.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

