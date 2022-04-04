National Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,924 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 373 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,481,328 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,299,656,000 after purchasing an additional 794,638 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,433,426 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,329,339,000 after purchasing an additional 133,194 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,225,185 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,306,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,996 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,774,008 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,120,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,247,717 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $925,967,000 after acquiring an additional 870,601 shares during the last quarter. 43.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total value of $14,448,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $130.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $163.36 billion, a PE ratio of 54.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.51 and a 52-week high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $20.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.12 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 3.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TMUS. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $162.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial began coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.14.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

