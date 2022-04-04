National Asset Management Inc. Has $954,000 Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its position in EPAM Systems by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 3,506 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in EPAM Systems by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in EPAM Systems by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 491 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in EPAM Systems by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in EPAM Systems by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,606 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on EPAM. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $615.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $650.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $630.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $499.10.

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $287.04 on Monday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.59 and a 12-month high of $725.40. The company has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $343.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $523.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.39. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 21.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM Systems Profile (Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.