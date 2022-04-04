National Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:XOUT)

National Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:XOUT – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,353 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.62% of GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF by 233.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF by 19.7% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 116,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,780,000 after acquiring an additional 6,007 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $229,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XOUT opened at $41.54 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.10. GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $36.72 and a 52-week high of $46.06.

