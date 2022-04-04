National Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

National Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,765 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SOFI. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 119.4% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 40.0% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 250.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 50.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SOFI opened at $9.33 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.98. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.74 and a twelve month high of $24.95. The company has a current ratio of 22.93, a quick ratio of 22.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $279.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.47 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.85) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $30.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of SoFi Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.63.

In related news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 15,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.73 per share, with a total value of $149,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Micah Heavener sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $40,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 97,640 shares of company stock valued at $871,799. Insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

