National Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

National Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cardinal Health by 19.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,307,000 after acquiring an additional 52,482 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,407,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cardinal Health by 46.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,020,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,333,000 after acquiring an additional 643,723 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Cardinal Health by 88.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 9,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Cardinal Health by 8.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CAH shares. StockNews.com cut Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Cardinal Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet cut Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.10.

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $57.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.91. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.85 and a 1 year high of $62.11.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $45.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.32 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 94.02% and a net margin of 0.32%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.4908 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.62%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

