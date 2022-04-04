National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of NYSE NBHC traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.35. 878 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,413. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.88. National Bank has a 52-week low of $34.11 and a 52-week high of $48.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.80.

National Bank ( NYSE:NBHC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. National Bank had a net margin of 30.07% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. National Bank’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that National Bank will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. This is a boost from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. National Bank’s payout ratio is 30.56%.

In other news, CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $456,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in National Bank by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 509,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,610,000 after acquiring an additional 5,081 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in National Bank in the third quarter valued at $492,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in National Bank by 131.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 18,563 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in National Bank by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in National Bank by 1.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

