National Bank of Canada FI Acquires New Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $247,393,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $164,038,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 258,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,251,000 after purchasing an additional 110,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 624,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $233,374,000 after purchasing an additional 105,898 shares during the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 6,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.60, for a total transaction of $2,758,461.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.46, for a total value of $786,230.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,974 shares of company stock worth $23,548,249. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $463.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a PE ratio of 91.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $435.95 and its 200 day moving average is $478.32. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $301.53 and a fifty-two week high of $580.00.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $336.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.77 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 20.04%. Monolithic Power Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 59.29%.

Several brokerages have commented on MPWR. KeyCorp upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $530.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $552.22.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

