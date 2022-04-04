National Bank of Canada FI Acquires New Stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,946,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $679,842,000 after acquiring an additional 242,764 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,945,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $404,801,000 after purchasing an additional 457,793 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 45,608.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,093,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088,854 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,774,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,267,000 after purchasing an additional 138,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,647,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,461,000 after purchasing an additional 152,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total transaction of $517,276.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $155.76 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $149.46 and its 200 day moving average is $140.39. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $124.78 and a 1 year high of $158.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.68. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 45.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Packaging Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $127.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial raised Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.25.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

