National Bank of Canada FI Acquires Shares of 1,278 iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,750.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 605.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $278.25 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $268.45. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $244.16 and a fifty-two week high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

