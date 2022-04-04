National Bank of Canada FI Invests $425,000 in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,871 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRMB. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in Trimble by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,672 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Trimble by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,590 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Trimble by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,107 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Trimble by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Trimble by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,388 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of Trimble stock opened at $72.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.21. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $62.32 and a one year high of $96.49.
TRMB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Trimble from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trimble in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Trimble from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Trimble from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trimble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.17.
In related news, VP Ronald Bisio sold 2,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total transaction of $175,506.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sandra Macquillan sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total value of $697,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.
