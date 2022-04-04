National Bank of Canada FI Invests $425,000 in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,871 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRMB. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in Trimble by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,672 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Trimble by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,590 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Trimble by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,107 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Trimble by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Trimble by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,388 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Trimble stock opened at $72.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.21. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $62.32 and a one year high of $96.49.

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $926.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.75 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRMB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Trimble from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trimble in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Trimble from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Trimble from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trimble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.17.

In related news, VP Ronald Bisio sold 2,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total transaction of $175,506.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sandra Macquillan sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total value of $697,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

