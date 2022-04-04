National Bank of Canada FI Makes New Investment in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 162,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 6.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,807,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,329,000 after acquiring an additional 238,211 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the third quarter valued at about $3,447,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 8.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 227,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 18,409 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the third quarter valued at about $298,000. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LYG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 56 ($0.73) to GBX 60 ($0.79) in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 62 ($0.81) to GBX 58 ($0.76) in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at $2.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $3.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.59.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 26.61%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.0696 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.3%. This is a boost from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.04. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is 17.07%.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

