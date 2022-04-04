National Bank of Canada FI Takes $320,000 Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 7,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CPB. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 22.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,005,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,437,000 after purchasing an additional 373,208 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Campbell Soup in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Campbell Soup by 99.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 54,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 27,347 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Campbell Soup by 5.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Campbell Soup by 2.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.24% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CPB opened at $45.05 on Monday. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $39.76 and a twelve month high of $51.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 48.85%.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on CPB shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut Campbell Soup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.30.
About Campbell Soup (Get Rating)
Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Campbell Soup (CPB)
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.