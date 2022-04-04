National Bank of Canada FI Takes $320,000 Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 7,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CPB. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 22.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,005,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,437,000 after purchasing an additional 373,208 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Campbell Soup in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Campbell Soup by 99.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 54,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 27,347 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Campbell Soup by 5.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Campbell Soup by 2.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Shares of CPB opened at $45.05 on Monday. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $39.76 and a twelve month high of $51.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CPB shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut Campbell Soup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.30.

About Campbell Soup (Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.