National Bank of Canada FI Takes Position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at $26,976,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at $448,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 14,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,121,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $227,838,000 after acquiring an additional 296,154 shares in the last quarter. 42.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure stock opened at $34.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -134.50 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.42. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 1 year low of $30.20 and a 1 year high of $41.32.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:AY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.20). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 2.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This is an increase from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently -676.92%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC started coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 39 assets comprising 2,044 megawatts (MW) of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 55 thermal megawatts of district heating capacity; 1,229 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.