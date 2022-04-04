National Bank of Canada FI Takes Position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FHI. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 36.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,003,000 after purchasing an additional 63,632 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the third quarter valued at $314,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 57.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Federated Hermes by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 140,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Federated Hermes by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

FHI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Federated Hermes in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Federated Hermes in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.63.

Shares of NYSE:FHI opened at $34.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.12. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $39.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71. The company had revenue of $321.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.17 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 24.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.27%.

In related news, CFO Thomas R. Donahue sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total value of $1,025,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 32,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $1,091,202.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,451 shares of company stock worth $2,954,168. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

