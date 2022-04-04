National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Bankshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

NKSH stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.00. 239 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,951. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.59. National Bankshares has a one year low of $33.52 and a one year high of $39.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in National Bankshares by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,540,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in National Bankshares by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 88,344 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,208,000 after buying an additional 7,025 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in National Bankshares by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in National Bankshares by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,980,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,826,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.76% of the company’s stock.

National Bankshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

