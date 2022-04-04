National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Bankshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.
NKSH stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.00. 239 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,951. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.59. National Bankshares has a one year low of $33.52 and a one year high of $39.19.
National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.
