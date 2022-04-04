National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on NHI. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on National Health Investors in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an underperform rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Health Investors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded National Health Investors from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, National Health Investors presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.75.

NYSE:NHI traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.26. 2,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,524. The company has a quick ratio of 18.70, a current ratio of 18.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.15. National Health Investors has a 52 week low of $50.88 and a 52 week high of $75.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 0.95.

National Health Investors ( NYSE:NHI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $69.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.14 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 37.43% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that National Health Investors will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 147.54%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in National Health Investors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,750,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,539,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,874,000 after purchasing an additional 145,018 shares during the period. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in National Health Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $287,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in National Health Investors by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 38,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in National Health Investors by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

