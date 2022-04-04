National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NWLI traded up $4.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $215.20. The company had a trading volume of 6,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,557. National Western Life Group has a twelve month low of $197.62 and a twelve month high of $260.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $212.26. The stock has a market cap of $782.47 million, a P/E ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.04.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The financial services provider reported $8.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $216.67 million during the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 21.31%.

In related news, Director David S. Boone purchased 200 shares of National Western Life Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $217.16 per share, for a total transaction of $43,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas A. Blackwell purchased 500 shares of National Western Life Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $208.31 per share, for a total transaction of $104,155.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 17.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 1,057.4% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in National Western Life Group by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 71.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 274.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 13.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments. The company provides life products, including universal life insurance, interest-sensitive whole life, and traditional products, such as term insurance coverage; and annuity products comprising flexible premium and single premium deferred annuities, equity-index annuities, and single premium immediate annuities.

