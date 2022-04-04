Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

NYSE NMM traded down $1.24 on Thursday, hitting $34.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,957. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Navios Maritime Partners has a 1-year low of $20.52 and a 1-year high of $37.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.83 and its 200 day moving average is $29.03. The firm has a market cap of $677.25 million, a PE ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.15.

Navios Maritime Partners ( NYSE:NMM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The shipping company reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by ($1.04). Navios Maritime Partners had a net margin of 72.38% and a return on equity of 27.89%. The business had revenue of $268.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.96 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Navios Maritime Partners will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.77%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NMM. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in Navios Maritime Partners by 102.2% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,537 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Navios Maritime Partners by 11.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,958 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Navios Maritime Partners by 10,666.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,137 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 6,080 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $253,000. Institutional investors own 42.87% of the company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizers, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

