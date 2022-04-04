NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NBT Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ NBTB traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.66. 225,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,075. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. NBT Bancorp has a twelve month low of $32.66 and a twelve month high of $42.33.

NBT Bancorp ( NASDAQ:NBTB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $126.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.21 million. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 12.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NBT Bancorp will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.55%.

In other NBT Bancorp news, Director Martin A. Dietrich sold 9,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $417,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in NBT Bancorp by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,775,000 after acquiring an additional 65,816 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in NBT Bancorp by 25.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in NBT Bancorp by 42.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,861 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 13,418 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in NBT Bancorp by 6.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 82,071 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $872,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

