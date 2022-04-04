Neblio (NEBL) Trading Up 8.9% Over Last Week

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. One Neblio coin can now be bought for approximately $0.60 or 0.00001296 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Neblio has traded 8.9% higher against the dollar. Neblio has a total market capitalization of $11.25 million and approximately $128,951.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Neblio alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.87 or 0.00090982 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00017819 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001185 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005546 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Neblio Coin Profile

NEBL is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,102,111 coins and its circulating supply is 18,861,368 coins. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

Buying and Selling Neblio

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neblio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neblio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.