Needham & Company LLC Lowers Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Price Target to $35.00

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $65.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PHR. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Phreesia in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Phreesia from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $54.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.44.

Shares of PHR opened at $30.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -18.65 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.15 and a quick ratio of 7.15. Phreesia has a one year low of $22.89 and a one year high of $76.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.11 and a 200-day moving average of $46.29.

Phreesia ( NYSE:PHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $58.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.34 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 40.51% and a negative return on equity of 18.66%. Phreesia’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. Analysts expect that Phreesia will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Phreesia news, CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 2,228 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total value of $72,766.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Phreesia by 23.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Phreesia in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Phreesia during the 3rd quarter worth $22,754,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

