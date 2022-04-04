Needham & Company LLC Lowers Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Price Target to $35.00

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $65.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PHR. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Phreesia in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Phreesia from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $54.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.44.
Shares of PHR opened at $30.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -18.65 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.15 and a quick ratio of 7.15. Phreesia has a one year low of $22.89 and a one year high of $76.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.11 and a 200-day moving average of $46.29.
In other Phreesia news, CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 2,228 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total value of $72,766.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Phreesia by 23.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Phreesia in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Phreesia during the 3rd quarter worth $22,754,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.
Phreesia Company Profile (Get Rating)
Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Phreesia (PHR)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.