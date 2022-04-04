Needham & Company LLC Lowers Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Price Target to $35.00

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2022

Phreesia (NYSE:PHRGet Rating) had its price objective decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $65.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PHR. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Phreesia in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Phreesia from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $54.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.44.

Shares of PHR opened at $30.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -18.65 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.15 and a quick ratio of 7.15. Phreesia has a one year low of $22.89 and a one year high of $76.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.11 and a 200-day moving average of $46.29.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHRGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $58.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.34 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 40.51% and a negative return on equity of 18.66%. Phreesia’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. Analysts expect that Phreesia will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Phreesia news, CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 2,228 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total value of $72,766.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Phreesia by 23.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Phreesia in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Phreesia during the 3rd quarter worth $22,754,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia Company Profile (Get Rating)

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

See Also

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Phreesia (NYSE:PHR)

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.