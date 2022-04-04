NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-two analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.33.

NTAP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Get NetApp alerts:

Shares of NetApp stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $82.68. 1,921 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,988,160. NetApp has a 52-week low of $72.04 and a 52-week high of $96.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.79. The company has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.23.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. NetApp had a return on equity of 126.47% and a net margin of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that NetApp will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.25%.

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $1,131,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $384,157.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,252,933. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in NetApp by 106.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,967,671 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $160,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,259 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in NetApp by 749.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 102,414 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,380,000 after purchasing an additional 90,361 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the third quarter worth about $608,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 17.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,148 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in NetApp by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,202 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile (Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.