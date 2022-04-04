NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on NTAP. Barclays raised NetApp from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Susquehanna reiterated a buy rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on NetApp from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $100.33.

Get NetApp alerts:

NTAP stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $82.68. 1,921 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,988,160. NetApp has a 52-week low of $72.04 and a 52-week high of $96.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.51 and a 200-day moving average of $88.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.23.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 126.47% and a net margin of 16.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 45.25%.

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $1,131,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total transaction of $355,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,252,933 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at about $554,000. Doman Group LLC purchased a new position in NetApp during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NetApp by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 37,298 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NetApp during the fourth quarter worth about $204,555,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in NetApp by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 27,203 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NetApp (Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.