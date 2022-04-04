NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) COO Acquires $11,904.00 in Stock

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE – Get Rating) COO William Roland Mann acquired 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.92 per share, for a total transaction of $11,904.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:NBSE opened at $1.81 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.57 and its 200-day moving average is $2.63. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $7.46. The company has a market cap of $59.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 0.49.

Get NeuBase Therapeutics alerts:

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts forecast that NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 351,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 5,027 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 109,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NeuBase Therapeutics by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 239,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 5,963 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in NeuBase Therapeutics by 41.9% in the third quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in NeuBase Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.22% of the company’s stock.

NeuBase Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of drugs for patients with genetic neurological disorders. The firm’s therapies are built on a proprietary platform called PATrOL that encompasses a novel peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligonucleotide technology combined with novel delivery shuttles that overcome many of the hurdles to selective mutation engagement, repeat dosing, and systemic delivery of genetic medicines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NeuBase Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuBase Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.